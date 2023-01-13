Technology Is a Wonderful Servant





Use your technological tools to regularly remind yourself of what is most important and protect yourself from what is least important.





Resolve to research and install one piece of software or one app that will help you be more efficient and focused.





Focus Your Attention





Current research proves that continuously responding emails, calls and texts has a negative effect on your brain, shortening your attention span and making it difficult to complete the task on time.





Try to work for a period to complete your task and then reward yourself with a shot a dopamine by checking your notifications.







