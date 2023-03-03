Metathinking: The Art and Practice of Transformational Thinking, by Nick Shannon and Bruno Frischherz, is a book that explores the adult-developmental foundations of organizational work. It covers topics such as logical and dialectical thinking, metathinking framework, and more. It is designed to help professionals to develop their self-awareness and gain the skills to become more effective in their roles.





“How can you become a better thinker? This is the question that this book seeks to answer.”







