Test #7: Mastering the Inner Game of Leadership

The CEO Test: Master the Challenges that Make or Break All Leaders is a book by authors Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer, who have both spent extensive time in the corporate world. The book provides an in-depth look at the challenges that CEOs must face in order to succeed in their roles, from the day-to-day tasks to the larger, long-term decisions that can have a far-reaching impact.





Through interviews with over 600 CEOs, Bryant and Sharer provide insight into the expectations, qualities, and strategies of successful leaders, as well as the pitfalls that can lead to failure.





The book also offers practical advice and tips, based on the authors' own experiences, to help readers become better leaders, and better understand their own potential as a CEO.