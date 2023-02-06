logo
nextbigwhat logo
OFFICE AND ME
0
Yes, Mondays Are That Bad: 3 Ways To Make Them Better

Yes, Mondays Are That Bad: 3 Ways To Make Them Better

Mondays have bad reputation. They have long been disparaged for being difficult, demanding and damaging to the tranquility or happiness created over the weekend.


New data suggests that Mondays really are that bad for a large number of people. But you can make Mondays-and all the days-better, reduce their negative impact and set yourself up for a great week

Save

TGIM

6

TGIM

You can create TGIM moments as well, by reminding yourself of your significance, managing your workload and sustaining great relationships.


Perhaps most important is that you empower yourself. Work will never be perfect and you’ll have ups and downs—but there’s a lot you can control. Remember your influence and embrace strategies to make every day better.

0

Save

The Monday Meltdown

1

The Monday Meltdown

Fully 80% of people say Monday is their most stressful day at work and 41% dislike Mondays the most, compared to the other days.


Interestingly, Mondays are most disliked by younger workers (age 25 or younger). Among those who dread Mondays and experience Sunday scaries, women have it worse than men.

0

Save

Bad Days at Work

2

Bad Days at Work

  • 65% of people report having a bad day at work once a week or more
  • Most blame work-related factors
  • 42% say it's external or personal factors that get in the way of a good day
  • 8% it's a mixture of both
  • The top five reasons people cite for experiencing bad days are heavy workloads, demanding tasks, working overtime to catch up, anticipating deadlines and negative coworkers
0

Save

Embrace Your Importance

3

Embrace Your Importance

All work has dignity, and your work is impactful

  • Tie your work to your identity
  • Extend your happiness on non-work days
  • When you're happy outside of work, you perceive greater happiness within work as well
0

Save

Manage Your Workload

4

Manage Your Workload

Schedule your work throughout the week so you have a more equal set of demands from day to day

Block time on your calendar to do heads-down work, so you don't become overburdened with constant meetings


  • Keep lines of communication open with your boss
  • Make your work transparent
  • Meet regularly for updates
  • Talk through trade-offs and boundaries
0

Save

Build Relationships

5

Build Relationships

Stay in touch, ask for feedback, and be open about what you need from your co-workers

  • Seek a mentor or someone you respect in another part of the business
  • This will strengthen your relationship with your boss and enhance your own wellbeing
0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivitySalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login