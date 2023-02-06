Mondays have bad reputation. They have long been disparaged for being difficult, demanding and damaging to the tranquility or happiness created over the weekend.
New data suggests that Mondays really are that bad for a large number of people. But you can make Mondays-and all the days-better, reduce their negative impact and set yourself up for a great week
You can create TGIM moments as well, by reminding yourself of your significance, managing your workload and sustaining great relationships.
Perhaps most important is that you empower yourself. Work will never be perfect and you’ll have ups and downs—but there’s a lot you can control. Remember your influence and embrace strategies to make every day better.
Fully 80% of people say Monday is their most stressful day at work and 41% dislike Mondays the most, compared to the other days.
Interestingly, Mondays are most disliked by younger workers (age 25 or younger). Among those who dread Mondays and experience Sunday scaries, women have it worse than men.
Schedule your work throughout the week so you have a more equal set of demands from day to day
Block time on your calendar to do heads-down work, so you don't become overburdened with constant meetings
