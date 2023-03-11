The 1% Rule





The 1% rule is a simple philosophy of continuous improvement. It states that over time the majority of the rewards in a given field will accrue to the people, teams, and organizations that maintain a 1 percent advantage over the alternatives.





Understanding this principle shows how, with a tiny effort every day, you can develop the tools needed to quickly become among the best in the world in any field you want.





Devote yourself to being 1% better than you were yesterday. At the end of each day, ask yourself, “Did I improve at least 1 percent in my career, skill, or whatever I am trying to improve today?” If you work on improving 1% every day, you will be 37 times better within a year.





In the same way, if you lose 1% of what you know every day, at the end of the year, you will be 0.03 times what you were. 1% up or 1% down. It’s your choice.





Your decisions about how you spend each day define you.