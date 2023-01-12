The 2 Types of Privilege





The two types of privilege are: individual and institutional.





Institutional privilege refers to all the advantages of Whiteness that are inherited through baked-in foundational forces and their impact on political, economic, legal, and social structures, policies, and practices.





Individual privilege is what individuals obtain for themselves, often called "achieved" status.





Institutional privilege is tied to individual privilege because a lack of the former constrains or restricts the latter.





The only group of people who have full privilege is the group of high-class Whites.







