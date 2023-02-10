logo
PRODUCTIVITY
5 Permanent Skills We Didn't Learn at School

5 Permanent Skills We Didn’t Learn at School

Many people have lost their jobs because employers found a faster way to save money. If your skills are indispensable, you are among the lucky few who can rely on their skills for as long as possible. A few permanent skills that can help you thrive in the next decade.

The ability to spend and invest time wisely

The ability to spend and invest time wisely

Time is all we have to do more great work, change, improve, learn or make money. If you are bad at using time, you won’t get anywhere in life. Time management skill is what separates successful people from everyone else.

Dealing with uncertainties and change

Dealing with uncertainties and change

When you are worried about the future, focus on the outcomes you can control and be proactive about them. And always remember, don’t believe everything you think, live in the present but be proactive about the future.

The willingness to change your mind

The willingness to change your mind

  • If you can’t change your mind, you can’t improve, can’t adapt, and can’t work with people.
  • Your perceptions, assumptions, beliefs, and mental models inform your life choices — improving them can help you make better judgements.
The ability to understand emotional language

The ability to understand emotional language

  • If you want to get far, influence people, change minds or make friends, develop a better understanding of your emotions to respond better to how others feel.
  • Emotional skills improve our relationship with ourselves, which helps us build healthy relationships with the people we love and those we work with.
The ability to think through problems and situations

The ability to think through problems and situations

  • The decisions we make (small and big) in life have long-term consequences on ourselves and the people we care about.
  • Learning to think could mean the difference between good decisions and bad ones.
