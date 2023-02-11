The Areas where transparency matters

Practicing Purpose and Vision

The first step in practicing Purpose and Vision is to create these statements for your organization.





How do you do it? Follow these three guidelines:





1.Develop your Purpose and Vision statements democratically.





Get the input of all the individuals within your organization and consider inviting the contributions of key outside stakeholders, such as board members, investors, vendors, and even customers you respect. Create your Purpose and Vision statements from everyone’s voices, not just the CEO’s or the executive team’s.





2.Continually implement your Purpose and Vision statements.





It’s critical that leaders go beyond just putting their Purpose and Vision statements on a wall in the reception area or on their website.





3.Refresh your Purpose and Vision—but only if absolutely needed.





While Purpose and Vision statements should remain largely unchanged (whereas a mission can change more regularly), you may need to refresh them if there is a large, strategic change within your organization.







