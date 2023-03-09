The Big Bad Wolf

Unlikely Business Partners

Entrepreneurship can be a plan or a necessity. Follow your own path. Don’t compare yourself to others.





Diverse thinking leads to fresh ideas. Seek it out. Look at your team: If everyone looks alike, speaks alike, thinks alike, and believes the same things as you, your team is not diverse.





Differentiation can be your superpower. Stay different! Many companies hire people who are diverse thinkers, then train everyone to think the same way. Resist this urge.





Dig deeper to find root causes or systemic issues rather than solving symptoms. It will spark greater innovation.





Acknowledge hurdles and forces that are bigger than you, but don’t let that deter you. Instead, find others to help you tilt the scales in your favor.



