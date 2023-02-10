The Bottomline

Extreme Teams: Why Pixar, Netflix, AirBnB, and Other Cutting-Edge Companies Succeed Where Most Fail is a book by Robert Bruce Shaw that looks at the culture of seven successful companies, analyzing what makes them successful and how their strategies can be implemented in other businesses. The book looks at the role of leadership, structure, and communication in building strong teams and organizations. It looks at how these companies were able to develop unique cultures and corporate strategies that allowed them to succeed and thrive, and how other companies can learn from them.





The book also examines how teams can use technology and data to become more efficient and productive, and how to create an effective team culture. It also provides actionable advice and strategies that readers can use to develop their own teams.



