The Code Method: Discoverability

Building a Second Brain is a book written by Tiago Forte and published by Atria Books in 2022. The book is about how everyone should use digital tools to organize their knowledge, create a powerful second brain, and unlock their creative potential.





It provides a proven method for capturing, organizing, and sharing knowledge in a digital format, including the CODE Method and PARA principles.





Additionally, the book introduces Progressive Summarization, a powerful technique for distilling knowledge from a wide range of sources into powerful insights and actionable plans.



