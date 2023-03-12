The Colleagues You Sit With

Design matters and can greatly affect your productivity and mental health.
People’s moods are contagious. When your co-worker is rude, you will start to catch their bad attitude, too.
Sitting within a 25-foot radius of a high performer could positively boost the performance of colleagues by 15%.
Being close to natural sunlight can make or break an employee’s experience.
Productivity gains (and losses) are connected to employees’ environmental conditions, so companies that create ideal office environments with abundant natural light and unobstructed outdoor views will reap the dividends.
