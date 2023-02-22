The Dad Marketing Framework

We’re still cave people when it comes to mental processing. Our brains still filter out the familiar and only take notice when something is different. This is why it is vital that you stop marketing the same way everyone else in your industry does and start “getting different.”





DIFFERENTIATE! Do different to get noticed.





You’ve already learned why different things work. This first step in the framework is to identify a marketing approach that stands out in a sea of sameness.





ATTRACT! in a way that attracts your ideal prospects.





Next, ensure that your approach will appeal to the people you want to serve, not turn them off.





DIRECT! Tell them how to act.





Finally, your strategy must compel your ideal prospects to take a specific action you desire.







