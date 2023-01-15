The Doppler Effect





If you were traveling past Earth on a speeding rocket ship, you would see something different. Einstein used the formulas of relativity to figure out that you would see the photons coming off the rock at a different frequency of light.





This is an effect called the relativistic Doppler effect, which is similar to how, for example, a police si­ren sounds different if the police car is coming toward you or away from you.





In this case, though, the shift is a little stranger because of relativity rules (since you can't see the photon going faster or slower than the speed of light).







