The final frontier

The final frontier is to turn the question around completely, and ask if humans in a computer environment actually display traits that are human. They are offering themselves up in performative videos on TikTok, submitting to a machine that will perhaps make them viral, perhaps not. Is it a human pursuit? Is it a pursuit that a machine could pursue better, using an invented identity?

In that final frontier, perhaps we are all waiting for the machine to hand down its terms for what it considers sufficiently intelligent.