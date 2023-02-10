logo
nextbigwhat logo
IDEAS
0
The new Turing test: Are you human?

The new Turing test: Are you human?

The Copernican Shift in AI

  • Humans are spending more and more of their time inside of the world of machines, rather than the other way around
  • Increasingly, humans spend their time doing stuff that a machine could do just as well if not better
  • For example, humans work around the clock to moderate content on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels, an activity that would have at one time seemed like workplace abuse, but that now is considered a basic necessity to maintain social media empires


Save

The final frontier

2

The final frontier

The final frontier is to turn the question around completely, and ask if humans in a computer environment actually display traits that are human. They are offering themselves up in performative videos on TikTok, submitting to a machine that will perhaps make them viral, perhaps not. Is it a human pursuit? Is it a pursuit that a machine could pursue better, using an invented identity? 

In that final frontier, perhaps we are all waiting for the machine to hand down its terms for what it considers sufficiently intelligent. 

0

Save

Faking Intelligence

1

Faking Intelligence

Plenty of AI scholars question the actual intelligence of LaMDA and other chat bots, but their opinion may be the minority. If the activities not of research but of leisure and productivity increasingly revolve around computer interaction, who is to say the machine on the other side of the screen is not matching humans click for click?


After all, humans using social media aren't interacting with anything other than a stored image or text attached to a name, and yet humans fill their interactions with meaning, getting worked up about political discussions, or inflamed over celebrity behavior. The persona illusion, the feeling that one's online existence is real, is so intense, it's a short step to ascribing sentience to a machine.

0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivitySalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Helpful Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login