The findings

Unmarried people—including those who are divorced, widowed, or never married—tend to have more social interactions with friends, relatives, and colleagues than married people.





Singles who pursue social interactions more proactively than do couples can bypass them in the happiness index. The more social interactions people engage in, the happier they are-even more so for single people than married people.





If you’re going to remain single, or you suddenly find yourself single, this study suggests that your social network is key to your well-being. This is true for everyone, but it’s especially true for those who don’t have the support of a partner.