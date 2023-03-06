A Synthesizing Mind is a memoir from the creator of Multiple Intelligences Theory, written by renowned psychologist Howard Gardner. The book was published in 2020 and provides a look into Gardner's life and work, including his theories on multiple intelligences and the Five Minds.





It provides an in-depth look at how Gardner arrived at his theories and how they have been applied in educational contexts. The book also explores how Gardner's theories can be applied to a wide range of fields, from business and healthcare to technology, media, and the arts.



