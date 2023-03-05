logo
RELATIONSHIPS AND ME
Empathy Rules

Empathy Rules

Sociologist Emile Durkheim coined the phrase anomie to describe a destabilized and destabilizing state when rules and rule givers lose legitimacy. 


It’s what we feel when we face a virus that plays by one set of rules, politicians who play by another, and a professional life that proceeds independent of each — and when we face all of this in social isolation.


Empathy can help us navigate this period of anomie. The author outlines four practices, which she calls “empathy rules,” that can help us cut across the divisions in our lives and build a sense of communit

The Four Empathy Rules

1

The Four Empathy Rules

  1. Embrace not knowing and avoid preconceptions about others' situations.
  2. Embrace radical difference and accept disagreement and conflict.
  3. Embrace commitment and do the necessary work to understand and help others.
  4. Embrace community and recognize the positive effects of empathy on both the giver and receiver, and on society as a whole.


