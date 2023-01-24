The Guiding Light of Purpose and Hope

What is GRIT?





The concept of "grit" can be defined as perseverance. Only perseverance will lead to great success. A high achiever never believes they will ever achieve their goals; they are constantly striving for more and are the polar opposite of complacent, being perpetually dissatisfied. However, being unsatisfied and constantly seeking more is satisfying to them in an odd way.





Someone with true grit has an unwavering passion; they persevere in the face of adversity; giving up is simply not an option for them.

High achievers are distinguished by a combination of passion and perseverance. Grit is a quality shared by high achievers.



