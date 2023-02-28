The Happiness Rules Preamble

Success is the measure by which most entrepreneurs judge themselves. But success doesn’t guarantee happiness—especially if it leads to burnout.





Dr. Manuel Astruc wrote Happiness Rules: Beat Burnout, Embrace Happiness, and Become a Better Entrepreneur as a solution to the problem of entrepreneurial burnout.





In Happiness Rules, he offers practices developed using his knowledge of the mind and our motivations as humans—all gathered from his decades of work as a psychiatrist. And these rules aren’t hypothetical; Manuel has used them himself to escape from the deepest reaches of burnout.





Happiness Rules teaches readers how to make happiness the engine to success—rather than the outcome—leading to more personal fulfillment as well as being more productive, energetic, and engaged at home and at work.