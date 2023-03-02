The Hiring Process Is an Emotional One

Everyone wanted recruiting to be automated, with artificial intelligence taking the reins and leaving recruiters behind in the past. But at the end of the day, people prefer people. That's why people still dial zero for an operator when met with a robot on the other end of a phone call.
Automation can only create one baseline. And the reality? There are so many more types of people in the world. Different kinds of people are applying for different kinds of jobs. Robots can’t adapt to real people with real wants and needs. A chatbot can recognize a word, sure, but the one thing it can’t recognize? Feelings.
