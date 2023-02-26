The Legacy organization

Legacy organizations carry a burden of organizational debt that does not serve the needs of a complex organization trying to navigate through a rapidly changing world. Shifting to an evolutionary organization requires us to question and reinvent our approach across the twelve domains that make up the organization's operating system.





The organization needs a strong sense of collective purpose, decentralized authority, and a dynamic network of small, self-sufficient teams whose members are free to organize around projects and programs.





Each team should be able to learn and change course, have control over its resources, and innovate using local methods and tools.

Minimize meetings and make sure all information is readily available to all participants.

Allow teams to reinvent themselves continually and to learn from each other.

Start with a small group and give them the space to practice looping: identify tensions, propose practices, and conduct experiments.

Start with smaller, shorter experiments and gradually expand to the wider organization.





Eventually, the change reaches a tipping point where you can focus on sustaining a more autonomous and evolutionary organization.







