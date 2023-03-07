The Lessons of Hiring

Anticipate the J Curve





We like to think of progress as a straight line, where one development builds on top of another, leading to steady and unswerving improvement. It’s a comforting model. But when it comes to complex creative endeavors, it’s also unrealistic. The relationship between creativity and progress is messy and often looks less like a straight line and more like a J, with a heavy dip at the start, representing early challenges and setbacks.





Anticipating your early struggles makes it easier to stick around for later gains.





Failure not an option? It may be time to go. In a knowledge economy, unless you’re acquiring new skills, you’re slowly becoming obsolete. Some organizations want employees to repeat the same behaviors again and again without variation. This is not in your interest.





Workplace experimentation is the only path to developing the skills you need to remain both relevant and valuable.







