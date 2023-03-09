The paradox of risk

Mental health is a function of choice. The more choices we are able to exercise, the happier we are likely to be. Those who are most unwell or discouraged suffer from a sense that their choices have been limited, sometimes by external circumstances or illness, most often by the many ways we restrict ourselves.
The most important thing about career options is that there’s a paradoxical relationship between risk and reward we need to understand first. As humans, we’re naturally risk-averse.
The paradox is that most people assume it’s risky to change. But in reality, the reverse is true. The more stagnant you are, the more you’re at risk of loss.
