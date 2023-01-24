The Power of Passion and Practice

Finding this passion is, in most cases, a process of discovery followed by a longer period of interest development, cultivation, and refinement. What separates the grittiest from the rest is their capacity to stick with interests for the long term, identify nuances that keep them interested, and explore their passion at a deeper level.





Seminal research by Anders Ericsson (the 10,000-hour rule) suggests that what separates experts is not just the rate at which they practice at an early stage but the way in which they practice.







