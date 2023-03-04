The Relational mode

What is Metathinking?

Metathinking is the practice of reflecting on our thinking and moving to a higher level where we can consciously choose which system of thought to apply.





It involves understanding that our minds create models of our environment and that we can acquire, broaden, refine, and assess our knowledge of reality through intentional and diverse thinking.





Metathinking enables us to choose between logical and dialectical thinking or use a combination of both, and to become aware of contradictions and absences in our thinking. By consciously making distinctions, elaborating on them, and integrating them with other concepts, we can transform our initial conception into a new, more complex one.





Metathinking allows us to develop a better and more complete understanding of the reality we are immersed in, noticing how everything is related and transforming the world in our mind by imagining a different reality from the one we perceive.