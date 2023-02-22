The Simple Directive of The Musical Stairs

Your singular call to action can be as simple as “come get some free ice water.” In fact, the simpler the better. You could keep it so simple, you don’t even need words. To get more people to use the stairs rather than the adjacent escalator, the city of Brussels made the stairs musical.





They painted them to look like black-and-white piano keys and rigged each step to play a different note each time someone stepped on them. No signs urging people to take the stairs.





No messages about health or exercise. It was just a set of painted, musical stairs that got noticed and engaged people who wanted to have fun, compelling them to take the stairs.





The DAD was built right in. Musical steps are noticeable (different), fun (attractive), and actionable (directive), all without saying a word.







