The Solution

The way you give Feedback matters

One of the many reasons why we dread (and avoid) giving feedback is that we believe it’s simply not going to work.





While there are many reasons why feedback fails to deliver results, one that is easily overlooked is our choice of delivery—speaking or writing.





You may be leaning toward one style not because it’s best for the feedback you need to give but because it’s most comfortable — or most convenient — for you. Consider what works best for the context, audience, and goals of your specific situation.





Spoken and written feedback are both necessary, and each has its time and place. Practicing getting out of your feedback comfort zone when the situation calls for it will make you a stronger communicator all around.