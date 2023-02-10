The Takeaways
- Keep it simple: Use clear and concise language to describe what you want the AI to create.
- Be specific: The more specific you are in your prompt, the more likely the AI will be able to generate the type of image you have in mind.
- Use adjectives: Adjectives can help the AI understand the mood or style of the image you want it to create.
- Include details: The more details you include in your prompt, the more accurately the AI will be able to generate the image you have in mind.
- Use examples: Providing examples of the type of image you want the AI to create can help it understand your vision.
- Use reference images: Including reference images can help the AI understand the style and subject matter you want it to depict.
- Avoid ambiguous language: Ambiguous language can lead to confusion and may result in the AI generating an image that doesn’t match your vision.
- Use positive language: Using positive language can help the AI understand the desired outcome and may lead to more successful results.
- Avoid using conflicting terms: Using conflicting terms in your prompt can lead to confusion and may result in the AI generating an image that doesn’t match your vision.
- Test and revise: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different prompts and revise as needed to get the results you want.
