The three jobs of a manager

A Managers job is to build a team that works well together, support members in reaching their career goals, and create processes to get work done smoothly and efficiently.
A manager is a specific role. Leadership is the particular skill of being able to guide and influence other people. While the role of a manager can be given to someone (or taken away), leadership is not something that can be bestowed. It must be earned. People must want to follow you.
Being a great manager is a highly personal journey, and if you don’t have a good handle on yourself, you won’t have a good handle on how to best support your team.
People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.
Julie Zhuo
Management is a deeply human endeavour to empower others.
Most managers are not CEOs or senior executives. Most lead smaller teams, and sometimes not even directly. All managers share a common purpose: helping a group of people achieve a common goal.
Running a team is hard because it ultimately boils down to people, and all of us are multifaceted and complex beings.
The manager's job is to build a team that works well together, support members in reaching their career goals, and create processes to get work done smoothly and efficiently.
It is the belief that a team of people can achieve more than a single person going it alone. It is the realization that you don’t have to do everything yourself, be the best at everything yourself, or even know how to do everything yourself. Your job, as a manager, is to get better outcomes from a group of people working together. It’s from this simple definition that everything else flows.
You can be the smartest, most well-liked, most hardworking manager in the world, but if your team has a long-standing reputation for mediocre outcomes, then unfortunately you can’t objectively be considered a “great” manager. Never forget what you’re ultimately here to do: help your team achieve great outcomes.
