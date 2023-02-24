The three jobs of a manager

A Managers job is to build a team that works well together, support members in reaching their career goals, and create processes to get work done smoothly and efficiently.





A manager is a specific role. Leadership is the particular skill of being able to guide and influence other people. While the role of a manager can be given to someone (or taken away), leadership is not something that can be bestowed. It must be earned. People must want to follow you.





Being a great manager is a highly personal journey, and if you don’t have a good handle on yourself, you won’t have a good handle on how to best support your team.







