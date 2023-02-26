The Traffic Signal

Consider two ways to control traffic where two roads cross: a signal-controlled intersection and a roundabout.





In the U.S. there is only one roundabout for every 1,118 signal intersections.





While signal-controlled intersections are overwhelmingly popular, roundabouts are actually safer, move traffic more quickly, cheaper to build and maintain, and still function when the power goes out. This goes to show that just because one system is more widely used does not mean it is of better quality.





Legacy organizations are like the signal-controlled intersections, the default setting that everyone uses because everyone else has been using it.





Roundabouts are akin to evolutionary organizations, a better way of doing things that requires adopting a shift in mindset and a new operating system.







