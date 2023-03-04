The various promotions and programs run by PM Modi

Bill Gates recently visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various topics including healthcare, climate change, financial inclusion, and innovation. Here are some key highlights from their conversation.
Save
Save
Save
The India Council of Agricultural Research in Pusa is developing weather-resistant crops to help farmers adapt to a changing climate, including varieties of wheat and chickpeas that can tolerate droughts, and increasing the shelf life of millet-based products.
Millets are very nutritious—a super food, as Prime Minister Modi put it—and are also water-efficient and heat tolerant. Bill Gates got to taste millet khichdi, a type of porridge, at a “Godh Bharai” ceremony—similar to a baby shower—for two women hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved