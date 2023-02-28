The way you do anything is the way you do everything

The way that you deal with pressure at work will enable you to handle pressure in personal situations. If you can master handling pressure in one arena, you will learn to rise above challenges, grow, and move upwards and onward.





Handling the pressures of yesterday is not necessarily a guarantee of handling the pressures of today or tomorrow, but it can add to your potential. Keep raising the bar—that's how we maintain success as professionals.