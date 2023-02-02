logo
How to Identify a Top Performer in Your Business

How to Identify a Top Performer in Your Business

Business leaders need to know how to better recognize and mentor aspiring superstars before they burn out, or move on to new opportunities.

They make heavy demands lighter and don't add to the load

  • The best players provide a lift not by taking on other people’s work but by being easy to work with
  • They bring a sense of equanimity that reduces drama, politics, and stress and promotes a positive and collaborative work environment for everyone
They look broadly to do the job that needs to be done

  • Most employees take a narrow view of their role, while future leaders and top performers look beyond their assigned roles and tackle the real job
  • They build a reputation of being a flexible utility player, with the agility to adapt to changing needs
While others wait for direction, they step up and lead

  • Top performers don't wait to be asked; they get things started and involve others, even when they're not officially in charge
  • They lead or follow on-demand rather than by command
They focus on moving things across the finish line

Look for those obsessed with completion, rather than workers who measure their contribution by hours worked. Too many average workers operate on an avoidance mindset, taking responsible action, but when things get tough, they stall out or escalate issues up the management chain rather than taking ownership.

They see change as an opportunity to learn and adapt

Many employees interpret change as annoying, unfair, or threatening to their stability. Top performers interpret new targets and new rules as a need to recalibrate and refocus their efforts, as well as the business.


