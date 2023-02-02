They see change as an opportunity to learn and adapt

Business leaders need to know how to better recognize and mentor aspiring superstars before they burn out, or move on to new opportunities.
Many employees interpret change as annoying, unfair, or threatening to their stability. Top performers interpret new targets and new rules as a need to recalibrate and refocus their efforts, as well as the business.
Look for those obsessed with completion, rather than workers who measure their contribution by hours worked. Too many average workers operate on an avoidance mindset, taking responsible action, but when things get tough, they stall out or escalate issues up the management chain rather than taking ownership.
