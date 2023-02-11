Tips for Accountability

Consider these tips for implementing Accountability successfully:





1.Model it at the top. Your top leaders must model accountability; otherwise, employees will see it as blaming and scapegoating.





2.Practice individual and collective accountability. There must be personal as well as collective Accountability to upholding your team’s or organization’s purpose, vision, and goals.





3.No hypocrisy. We all know what it’s like to see a leader unfairly admonishing an employee when they themselves have not been accountable for something.





4.Make it clear. Who is accountable to whom and for what must be extremely clear on every project and team.





5.Stop the blame game. Leaders must ensure that everyone feels comfortable sharing if they make a mistake, fail, or have a “learning moment” so that they are more willing to take accountability.







