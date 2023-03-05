Tips to harden your sales funnel when taking a product to market

Selling involves more than a landing page and credit-card form!
1. Define and make available all products you're offering with a short description and price, and have a way for customers to purchase it.
2. Identify your primary customer for each product and understand their differences and similarities.
3. Develop paths and funnels to reach customers and guide them towards conversion.
4. Ensure functional fulfillment, so customers receive their purchased products.
