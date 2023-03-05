logo
Taking a Product to Market? Harden Your Sales Funnel First

Taking a Product to Market? Harden Your Sales Funnel First

Selling involves more than a landing page and credit-card form!


Tips to harden your sales funnel when taking a product to market

Tips to harden your sales funnel when taking a product to market

1. Define and make available all products you're offering with a short description and price, and have a way for customers to purchase it.

2. Identify your primary customer for each product and understand their differences and similarities.

3. Develop paths and funnels to reach customers and guide them towards conversion.

4. Ensure functional fulfillment, so customers receive their purchased products.


