To be done is to die

The Messy Middle: Finding Your Way Through the Hardest and Most Crucial Part of Any Bold Venture is a book by Scott Belsky that examines the process of taking a bold venture from idea to reality.





The book highlights the importance of the “messy middle”, the time after the initial excitement of the idea has worn off and the challenge of getting through the hard parts begins.





Belsky outlines the strategies and techniques necessary to push through the difficult times and overcome the obstacles that stand in the way. He also offers insight into how to stay motivated and focused when the going gets tough, and provides advice on how to manage the team dynamics that can impact the success of a project.





Belsky's book is a must-read for anyone looking to take their bold venture to the next level