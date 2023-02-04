Try Embrace Passivity

Our mind isn't at its best or at its most creative when it's being held under the weight of thousands of tasks and projects. Here's some advice for clearing your mind and freeing up space - both physically and mentally - to allow your creative ideas to flow.
Spending time in nature relieves attention fatigue and increases our creativity. If you've been using your brain to multitask, put that aside and go on a walk without all the gadgets. This is when we see bursts in creativity, problem-solving, and feelings of well-being.
