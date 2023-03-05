logo
nextbigwhat logo
RELATIONSHIPS AND ME
0
Make Your Enemies Your Allies

Make Your Enemies Your Allies

Rivalries in the workplace can be destructive to both personal career growth and group success.


Most executives who decide they want to reverse a rivalry will, quite understandably, turn to reason, presenting incentives for trustworthy collaboration.

Save

Turning a rival into a friend

1

Turning a rival into a friend

Many attempts to reverse rivalries fail because of the complex way emotion and reason operate in the building of trust.


Using a method called the 3Rs, an effective leader can turn a rival into a collaborator, setting the stage for a healthy work life while driving fresh thinking within an organization.


  1. Step 1 of the method is redirection, which involves shifting a rival’s negative emotions away from the adversarial relationship.
  2. This creates an opening for Step 2, reciprocity, through which a relationship can be established. Here, the essential principle is to give before you ask—offering a rival something of clear benefit and “priming the pump” for a future return that requires little effort on the rival’s part.
  3. Step 3, rationality, sets expectations of the new relationship so that efforts made using the previous steps don’t come off as disingenuous. A rival is encouraged to see collaborative opportunities from a reasoned standpoint.


A key advantage of the 3Rs is that the method can work to reverse all kinds of rivalries, including those with subordinates, peers, and superiors.


0

Save

Category:

Artificial IntelligenceCreative ThinkingDecision-makingLeadershipManagementMarketingMindfulnessOffice and MePersonal FinancePersonal-developmentProduct-ManagementProductivityRelationships and meSalesStartupsTrendingWeb3

More like this

    nextbigwhat logo

    Links

    Legal

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    2023 nextbigwhat

    All rights reserved

    Home
    Explore
    Ideas
    BigBook
    More
    Login