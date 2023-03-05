Turning a rival into a friend

Rivalries in the workplace can be destructive to both personal career growth and group success.
Most executives who decide they want to reverse a rivalry will, quite understandably, turn to reason, presenting incentives for trustworthy collaboration.
Many attempts to reverse rivalries fail because of the complex way emotion and reason operate in the building of trust.
Using a method called the 3Rs, an effective leader can turn a rival into a collaborator, setting the stage for a healthy work life while driving fresh thinking within an organization.
A key advantage of the 3Rs is that the method can work to reverse all kinds of rivalries, including those with subordinates, peers, and superiors.
