Unbecoming CEO

Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making, written by Tony Fadell, is a book that provides insights on how to develop products that are meaningful and have lasting value. The book covers topics such as understanding customer needs, building the right team, setting goals and timelines, embracing failure, and much more.





Fadell's book is full of examples from his own experience as well as advice from other successful entrepreneurs and innovators. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the entire process of product development, from idea generation to launching a successful product.





By following the principles outlined in this book, readers can develop products that are of lasting value and make a real difference in the world.