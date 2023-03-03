logo
The Key to Fast Growth is Achieving Product-Market Fit

Product-market fit is the moment when a startup finally finds a widespread set of customers who resonate with its product. Finding product-market fit doesn’t necessarily provide an "aha" moment, but you can think of it as when the interest from customers validates that your product satisfies a need. Achieving product-market fit is a process. And while it’s not always a linear one for small businesses just getting started, these steps will help you figure out more about your core value proposition:

Understand the importance of a good market vs. a good product

  • You could build the best product that solves multiple pain points for customers-but if there's no market to support it, or if the market is weak, your product will fail
  • It's essential to use the market as a way to shape and develop your product
Start with a simple visualization exercise

To better understand how achieving product-market fit works, you can imagine a simple coffee cup. A coffee cup is an item that’s achieved product-market fit because it’s in a well-defined, existing product category. You know the features that people expect and want, and the problems business owners have to wrestle with are differentiation and distribution, not product-market fit.


In contrast, for unique product ideas, it takes longer to find the exact version of the product that gets you to product-market fit. As you begin the process of finding product-market fit, you should simplify your product idea, compare that version with your current plan, and find a version that exists between the two that your target customer will understand.

Prove your product concept

  • The first step to achieving product-market fit is to prove that your product is something customers want to buy
  • Until you get your first few sales, you won’t be able to get feedback, which limits your ability to know how you’re doing
Use customer feedback to mold your product to fit the market

  • Be honest with your early customers, share your product mission, and be direct when you ask for feedback
  • Collect feedback, look for trends, and use it as you further develop your product, positioning, and brand
Properly positioning your product in the market to achieve a fit

  • You could have a great product and a great market, but if your marketing messaging is off, sales will be as well
  •  You need to understand your target audience and the problem they need to solve
Leave room for change

Even as you find product-market fit, what your customers need and the larger market is always going to be evolving. So, it’s important to keep those feedback loops open and to continue iterating on your product and messaging over time.


That way, you’ll keep product-market fit even as the market changes or as your customers want different things.

