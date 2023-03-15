Unhappy is okay

Why are our smartphones and social media so addictive? Because they are effective at relieving our discomfort, even if temporarily.





Time management is pain management

Distraction is a way our brain deals with pain. And if you want to deal with discomfort, you have to learn to deal with pain.





You are meant to be unhappy

Most of us seek happiness throughout our lives. But that’s not what we have evolved to do. We are living in the safest, healthiest, and most democratic time in all of human history, but still, why are we so restless and unsatisfied?







