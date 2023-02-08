logo
The big idea: Should we worry about artificial intelligence?

The big idea: Should we worry about artificial intelligence?


  • Advances in artificial intelligence will lead to the development of superintelligent, sentient machines.
  • Modern AI employs machine learning, where rather than programming rules into the machine directly, we allow it to learn by itself
  • AlphaZero, the chess-playing entity created by Deepmind, played millions of training matches against itself and trounced its top competitor
  • Deepmind's AlphaFold 2 was greeted as an important milestone in the biological field of "protein-folding", or predicting the exact shapes of molecular structures, which might help to design better drugs.
  • But datasets are not neutral repositories of information; they often encode human biases in unforeseen ways


Value Alignment

Value Alignment

It is impossible to fully specify any goal we might give a superintelligent machine so as to prevent such disastrous misunderstandings.


Physicist Max Tegmark, co-founder of the Future of Life Institute  emphasises the problem of “value alignment” – how to ensure the machine’s values line up with ours. This too might be an insoluble problem, given that thousands of years of moral philosophy have not been sufficient for humanity to agree on what “our values” really are.

The Problem of Control

The Problem of Control

AI wouldn’t have to be actively malicious to cause catastrophe. This is illustrated by Bostrom’s famous “paperclip problem”. Suppose you tell the AI to make paperclips. What could be more boring? Unfortunately, you forgot to tell it when to stop making paperclips.


So it turns all the matter on Earth into paperclips, having first disabled its off switch because allowing itself to be turned off would stop it pursuing its noble goal of making paperclips.

