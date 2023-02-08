Value Alignment

It is impossible to fully specify any goal we might give a superintelligent machine so as to prevent such disastrous misunderstandings.





Physicist Max Tegmark, co-founder of the Future of Life Institute emphasises the problem of “value alignment” – how to ensure the machine’s values line up with ours. This too might be an insoluble problem, given that thousands of years of moral philosophy have not been sufficient for humanity to agree on what “our values” really are.