Feelings Cannot Be Automated in Recruiting

Everyone wanted recruiting to be automated, with artificial intelligence taking the reins and leaving recruiters behind in the past. But at the end of the day, people prefer people. That's why people still dial zero for an operator when met with a robot on the other end of a phone call.

Value of Better Talent Communication

  • If recruiters know how to communicate, positions will be filled quicker, and better candidates will be placed
  • When a recruiter knows how to discuss a role effectively and communicate with a candidate, they can assess just who they’re hiring ahead of time
  • Communicating effectively and consistently will garner respect from candidates and ensure that they feel like they are entering into a reliable space
What Can’t the Machine Do?

Automation can only create one baseline. And the reality? There are so many more types of people in the world. Different kinds of people are applying for different kinds of jobs. Robots can’t adapt to real people with real wants and needs. A chatbot can recognize a word, sure, but the one thing it can’t recognize? Feelings.

The Hiring Process Is an Emotional One

  • In a world where someone's career impacts their day-to-day life on such a large scale, the hiring process can be an emotional one
  • You have to be able to communicate and adapt in real-time to be a great recruiter
