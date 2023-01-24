VARIABLE REWARDS #step-3 of the hooked model

Rewards are unpredictable in the timing and size of reward.

Variable rewards drive more user activity than fixed rewards. Companies that offer a chance at variable rewards such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter get more users hooked to their products.

“Experiences with finite variability become increasingly predictable with use and lose their appeal over time. Experiences that maintain user interest by sustaining variability with use exhibit infinite variability.”







