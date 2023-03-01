Vision to roadmap

Many entrepreneurs believe that to grow their businesses, they must work harder and harder. They overlook the importance of the team, the financials, and a solid plan that must be executed and adjusted on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.





They don’t understand the concept of working “on the business” because they are too often working – harder and harder – “in the business,” creating another job for themselves instead of rising to leadership and orchestrating a well-run business.





Project management executive, Curtis L. Jenkins, drew upon his 20-plus years of experience to write Vision to Reality: Stop Working, Start Living to help entrepreneurs realize their vision for their business and “clear the fog” for everyone involved to get on board with executing the vision.