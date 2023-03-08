Wake back to bed

Wake back to bed (WBTB) involves entering REM sleep while you’re still conscious. There are many versions of WBTB, but consider this technique:





Set an alarm for 5 hours after your bedtime Go to sleep as usual When the alarm goes off, stay up for 30 minutes. Enjoy a quiet activity like reading Fall back asleep





When you go back to sleep, you’ll be more likely to lucid dream. While you’re awake, choose any activity that requires full alertness.