Lucid dreaming is when you're conscious during a dream. This typically happens during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the dream-stage of sleep. During a lucid dream, you're aware of your consciousness. It's a form of metacognition or awareness of your awareness. Here is how to have a lucid dream using 5 methods:
Save
Wake back to bed (WBTB) involves entering REM sleep while you’re still conscious. There are many versions of WBTB, but consider this technique:
When you go back to sleep, you’ll be more likely to lucid dream. While you’re awake, choose any activity that requires full alertness.
Save
A wake-initiated lucid dream (WILD) happens when you directly enter a dream from waking life. It’s said WILD helps your mind stays conscious while your body goes to sleep.
You’ll need to lay down and relax until you experience a hypnagogic hallucination, or a hallucination that occurs when you’re just about to fall asleep. WILD is simple, but it’s difficult to learn.
Save
Reality testing increases metacognition by training your mind to notice your own awareness. To enhance your metacognition, you can do reality tests while you’re awake. To try reality testing, follow these steps several times a day:
You can set an alarm every 2 to 3 hours to remind yourself to do a reality check.
Save
Mnemonic Induction of Lucid Dreams (MILD) is based on a behavior called prospective memory, which involves setting an intention to do something later. In MILD, you make the intention to remember that you’re dreaming. Here’s how to use the MILD technique:
Save
2023 nextbigwhat
All rights reserved