War and Peace

In business, peacetime refers to times when a company has a significant advantage over its competitors in its core market, and that market is growing.





In times of peace, the company can concentrate on expanding its market and consolidating its strengths.

A company is defending itself against an imminent existential threat during wartime.





A threat of this nature can arise from a variety of sources, including competition, dramatic macroeconomic change, market change, supply chain change, and so on.

In his book Only the Paranoid Survive, the great wartime CEO Andy Grove brilliantly describes the forces that can propel a company from peacetime to wartime.