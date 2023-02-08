A powerful new class of large language models is making it possible for machines to write, code, draw and create with credible and sometimes superhuman results.
Humans are good at analyzing things. Machines are even better at creating things.
Up until recently, machines had no chance of competing with humans at creative work-they were relegated to analysis and rote cognitive labor.
Now, machines are just starting to get good at creating sensical and beautiful things. This new category is called "Generative AI."
The Chronology of genrative AI
Earlier, relatively small models excel at analytical tasks and become deployed for jobs from delivery time prediction to fraud classification, but are not expressive enough for general-purpose generative tasks
Between 2015 and 2020, the compute used to train these models increased by 6 orders of magnitude and their results surpass human performance benchmarks in handwriting, speech and image recognition, reading comprehension and language understanding